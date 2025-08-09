Federated Hermes Inc. Cuts Position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,425 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,785,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,707 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,233,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090,533 shares during the period. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 2,409,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,477,000 after acquiring an additional 211,245 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,315,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,241,000 after acquiring an additional 303,711 shares during the period. Finally, Eminence Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter worth $72,408,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MGM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Citigroup upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.72.

Insider Transactions at MGM Resorts International

In related news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.09, for a total value of $1,925,400.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 5,627,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,585,769.02. This trade represents a 1.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 5,261 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.93, for a total transaction of $183,766.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,261 shares of company stock worth $3,486,367 in the last 90 days. 3.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MGM Resorts International Stock Down 1.5%

MGM stock opened at $34.18 on Friday. MGM Resorts International has a 12 month low of $25.30 and a 12 month high of $42.53. The firm has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 19.39%. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MGM Resorts International declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, April 30th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 22.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

(Free Report)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.