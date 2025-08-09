Federated Hermes Inc. Cuts Position in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Free Report) by 20.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,386 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in United Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,948,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in United Bankshares by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,774,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,614,000 after buying an additional 213,441 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 381,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,309,000 after purchasing an additional 130,444 shares in the last quarter. Dover Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Bankshares during the first quarter worth about $3,015,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in United Bankshares by 3,462.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 81,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,832,000 after acquiring an additional 79,390 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:UBSI opened at $35.75 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.89. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.50 and a 12 month high of $44.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 0.79.

United Bankshares ( NASDAQ:UBSI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.08. United Bankshares had a net margin of 23.14% and a return on equity of 7.65%. The firm had revenue of $306.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.98 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.30%.

UBSI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of United Bankshares from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th.

United Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

