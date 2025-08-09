Federated Hermes Inc. Cuts Stake in Gen Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:GEN)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Gen Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:GEN – Free Report) by 15.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,134 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Gen Digital were worth $456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Gen Digital by 117.6% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gen Digital during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Gen Digital by 26.6% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Curat Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gen Digital during the first quarter worth about $154,000. Finally, Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gen Digital during the first quarter worth about $212,000. 81.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gen Digital Stock Performance

Shares of GEN stock opened at $30.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.83. Gen Digital Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.74 and a 52 week high of $31.72. The company has a market cap of $18.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.39, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.00.

Gen Digital Dividend Announcement

Gen Digital ( NASDAQ:GEN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. Gen Digital had a return on equity of 59.28% and a net margin of 14.12%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. Gen Digital’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gen Digital Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 18th. Gen Digital’s payout ratio is presently 48.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GEN shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Gen Digital in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Gen Digital from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Wall Street Zen lowered Gen Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Gen Digital from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Gen Digital from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Gen Digital news, Director Nora Denzel sold 31,646 shares of Gen Digital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.76, for a total value of $910,138.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 34,860 shares in the company, valued at $1,002,573.60. The trade was a 47.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Gen Digital

Gen Digital Inc engages in the provision of cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers security and performance products under Norton, Avast, Avira, AVG, and CCleaner brands that provide real-time protection and maintenance for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, and other online threats.

