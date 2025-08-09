Federated Hermes Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its holdings in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) by 26.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,923 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,036 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FN. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Fabrinet by 44.3% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 1.7% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. increased its stake in Fabrinet by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 1,317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Illumine Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Fabrinet by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Illumine Investment Management LLC now owns 3,461 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Fabrinet by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. 97.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Fabrinet

In related news, Director Rollance E. Olson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.98, for a total transaction of $559,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 23,201 shares in the company, valued at $5,196,559.98. The trade was a 9.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Harpal Gill sold 18,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $4,482,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 18,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,336,320. The trade was a 50.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FN. Barclays set a $234.00 price objective on shares of Fabrinet and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $235.00 to $318.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $261.33.

Fabrinet Price Performance

NYSE FN opened at $345.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.43 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $286.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $236.69. Fabrinet has a 1-year low of $148.55 and a 1-year high of $345.71.

Fabrinet Profile

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

