Federated Hermes Inc. Decreases Holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,272 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DAR. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 207.1% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 101.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. 94.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DAR opened at $30.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.41 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.02. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.00 and a twelve month high of $43.49.

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 1.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

DAR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Tudor Pickering raised Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Baird R W lowered Darling Ingredients from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Darling Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.86.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

