Federated Hermes Inc. Decreases Holdings in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its position in shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,060 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 3,848 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in NOV were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in NOV in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in NOV by 382.9% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 18,201 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 14,432 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in NOV by 172.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,320 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,737 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in NOV by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 669,077 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $10,183,000 after buying an additional 87,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in NOV by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,895 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NOV opened at $11.90 on Friday. NOV Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.84 and a 12-month high of $18.40. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.48.

NOV ( NYSE:NOV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. NOV had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that NOV Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 3rd were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a yield of 363.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. NOV’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.59%.

NOV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on NOV from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on NOV from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on NOV from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered NOV from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on NOV from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.69.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Equipment, and Energy Products and Services. The company provides solids control and waste management equipment and services, managed pressure drilling, drilling fluids, premium drillpipe, wired pipe, drilling optimization services, tubular inspection and coating services, instrumentation, downhole tools, and drill bits.

