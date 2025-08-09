Federated Hermes Inc. Decreases Position in Shake Shack, Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Shake Shack, Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 580 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Shake Shack were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 939.3% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in Shake Shack in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Shake Shack in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. SRH Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Shake Shack in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Cooper Investors PTY Ltd. purchased a new position in Shake Shack in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Shake Shack alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SHAK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $134.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $127.00 price objective on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Shake Shack from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Shake Shack has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.29.

Insider Transactions at Shake Shack

In related news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 20,000 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.07, for a total transaction of $2,801,400.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 367,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,543,518.88. The trade was a 5.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Katherine Irene Fogertey sold 3,956 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.49, for a total value of $504,350.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 35,750 shares in the company, valued at $4,557,767.50. This represents a 9.96% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,391 shares of company stock worth $11,869,925. 9.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shake Shack Price Performance

NYSE:SHAK opened at $105.56 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $131.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.73. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 229.48, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.82. Shake Shack, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.93 and a 52-week high of $144.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $356.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.56 million. Shake Shack had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 1.50%. Shake Shack’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Shake Shack, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shake Shack Profile

(Free Report)

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shake Shack, Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.