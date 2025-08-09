Federated Hermes Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 293 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Shift4 Payments were worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FOUR. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shift4 Payments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 97,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,074,000 after buying an additional 30,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shelton Capital Management purchased a new stake in Shift4 Payments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $255,000. 98.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Shift4 Payments alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Shift4 Payments

In other news, Director Sarah Goldsmith-Grover sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.53, for a total value of $94,530.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 7,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,517.22. This trade represents a 11.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen Roter Davis sold 2,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.53, for a total transaction of $260,619.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 6,592 shares in the company, valued at $623,141.76. This represents a 29.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,757 shares of company stock valued at $1,258,449. Company insiders own 25.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $113.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (up from $130.00) on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Friday, August 1st. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of Shift4 Payments from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shift4 Payments currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments Trading Down 2.0%

FOUR stock opened at $81.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 30.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.81. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.09 and a 12 month high of $127.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $98.15 and its 200 day moving average is $94.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $413.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $967.84 million. Shift4 Payments had a return on equity of 37.05% and a net margin of 6.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

About Shift4 Payments

(Free Report)

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shift4 Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift4 Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.