Federated Hermes Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Valvoline (NYSE:VVV)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its holdings in Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) by 9.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,296 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Valvoline by 144.6% in the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,224,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,622,000 after buying an additional 723,938 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in Valvoline by 58.0% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 905,672 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,526,000 after buying an additional 332,590 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Valvoline in the first quarter valued at about $205,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Valvoline in the first quarter valued at about $1,304,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 55.9% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 39,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 13,986 shares during the period. 96.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Valvoline

In related news, CEO Lori Ann Flees acquired 3,000 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.78 per share, for a total transaction of $101,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 46,614 shares in the company, valued at $1,574,620.92. This represents a 6.88% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VVV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Valvoline from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Valvoline from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Valvoline from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Stephens increased their price objective on Valvoline from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Cfra Research raised Valvoline to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.31.

Valvoline Stock Performance

Shares of VVV stock opened at $38.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. Valvoline has a 12-month low of $31.01 and a 12-month high of $43.74.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $439.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.35 million. Valvoline had a return on equity of 84.85% and a net margin of 16.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Valvoline will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valvoline Profile

(Free Report)

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

Further Reading

