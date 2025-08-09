Federated Hermes Inc. Grows Stock Position in Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Sabra Healthcare REIT were worth $414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Sabra Healthcare REIT by 1.1% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 56,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Sabra Healthcare REIT by 0.9% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 66,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Sabra Healthcare REIT by 17.2% during the first quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Sabra Healthcare REIT by 5.7% during the first quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Sabra Healthcare REIT by 16.2% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the period. 99.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Sabra Healthcare REIT news, Director Michael J. Foster sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.22, for a total value of $200,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 64,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,179,289.50. The trade was a 14.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT stock opened at $18.72 on Friday. Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.60 and a 1-year high of $20.03. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.63, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 4.80 and a quick ratio of 4.22.

Sabra Healthcare REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Sabra Healthcare REIT had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 24.87%. The company had revenue of $189.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.4%. Sabra Healthcare REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 157.89%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SBRA. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Sabra Healthcare REIT from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Sabra Healthcare REIT from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Tustin, CA.

