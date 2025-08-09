Federated Hermes Inc. Has $390,000 Stake in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its position in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report) by 26.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,690 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Exponent were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Exponent by 12.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Exponent by 6.2% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 20,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Exponent by 5.0% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 213,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,280,000 after acquiring an additional 10,198 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in Exponent during the first quarter worth $1,306,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Exponent during the first quarter worth $454,000. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exponent news, VP John Pye sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.32, for a total transaction of $152,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 29,204 shares in the company, valued at $2,228,849.28. This represents a 6.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Joseph Rakow sold 1,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total value of $122,253.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,267 shares of company stock worth $489,120 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exponent Price Performance

Exponent stock opened at $70.65 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.58. Exponent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.81 and a 52-week high of $115.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.33 and a beta of 0.89.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Exponent had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 18.35%. The firm had revenue of $132.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exponent Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

