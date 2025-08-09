Federated Hermes Inc. Has $397,000 Stake in Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM – Free Report) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,241 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COLM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Columbia Sportswear during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 12,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the 4th quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,101 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. 47.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on COLM shares. Cfra Research raised Columbia Sportswear to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Friday, May 30th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.80.

NASDAQ:COLM opened at $50.70 on Friday. Columbia Sportswear Company has a 12-month low of $48.10 and a 12-month high of $92.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.74.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The textile maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.09. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 6.59%. The business had revenue of $605.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.97 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear Company will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.61%.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for hiking, trail running, snow, fishing, hunting, mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and outdoor activities.

