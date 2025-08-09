Federated Hermes Inc. Has $402,000 Stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 22.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,944 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HAS. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in Hasbro by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 14,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Hasbro by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Hasbro by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 27,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

HAS opened at $77.49 on Friday. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.00 and a 12-month high of $78.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.01. The company has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.09, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.60.

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.52. Hasbro had a positive return on equity of 64.49% and a negative net margin of 13.37%. The company had revenue of $980.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.82 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 20th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -68.97%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HAS. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Hasbro from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Hasbro from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Hasbro from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Hasbro from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.27.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

