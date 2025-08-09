Federated Hermes Inc. Has $442,000 Holdings in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its holdings in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 838 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Gold Fields were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Gold Fields by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,507,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,567,000 after purchasing an additional 45,171 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Gold Fields by 1,594.7% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,114,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989,849 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Gold Fields by 153.6% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,486,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,832,000 after purchasing an additional 900,317 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in Gold Fields by 119.9% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,417,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,709,000 after purchasing an additional 772,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in Gold Fields by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,361,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,978,000 after purchasing an additional 96,244 shares during the last quarter. 24.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GFI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Gold Fields from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Gold Fields to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Gold Fields in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Gold Fields from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Gold Fields in a research report on Monday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.36.

Gold Fields Price Performance

GFI opened at $31.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Gold Fields Limited has a 12 month low of $12.98 and a 12 month high of $31.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.18. The stock has a market cap of $28.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.42.

About Gold Fields

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Canada, Australia, and Peru. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

