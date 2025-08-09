Federated Hermes Inc. Has $513,000 Position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,940 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 427 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ARW. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 111.7% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the 1st quarter worth $120,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Arrow Electronics by 300.5% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in Arrow Electronics by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,026 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. 99.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Sean J. Kerins acquired 8,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $114.91 per share, for a total transaction of $991,673.30. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 122,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,065,903.28. This trade represents a 7.58% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gail Hamilton sold 1,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.39, for a total value of $178,444.62. Following the sale, the director owned 101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,361.39. This represents a 93.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,070 shares of company stock worth $1,116,062. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arrow Electronics Trading Up 1.9%

NYSE:ARW opened at $120.82 on Friday. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.50 and a twelve month high of $137.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $125.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.31. The company has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.10.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.40. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 1.64%. The firm had revenue of $7.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 10.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ARW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.75.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

