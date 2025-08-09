Federated Hermes Inc. Has $549,000 Position in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 465,258 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,960 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PACB. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 178.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,660,059 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064,909 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California during the fourth quarter worth about $8,962,000. Softbank Group CORP. bought a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California during the fourth quarter worth about $37,426,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000.

PACB opened at $1.35 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.35 and its 200-day moving average is $1.32. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.85 and a 1-year high of $2.72. The company has a current ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 5.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05. The company has a market cap of $405.11 million, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.17.

Pacific Biosciences of California ( NASDAQ:PACB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.05. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 336.40% and a negative return on equity of 52.99%. The company had revenue of $39.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.35 million. Equities research analysts predict that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PACB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $2.00 to $1.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $1.80 price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.88.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing solution to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides sequencing systems; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) technology; long-red sequencing; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

