Federated Hermes Inc. Has $571,000 Holdings in Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its stake in Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 67.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,027 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 891,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,739,000 after acquiring an additional 247,416 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 410,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,509,000 after acquiring an additional 12,932 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 909,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,232,000 after acquiring an additional 19,312 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 78,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 16,865 shares during the period. 83.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Conagra Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CAG opened at $19.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.71. Conagra Brands has a 52-week low of $18.18 and a 52-week high of $33.24.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 10th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2,781,800 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Analysts expect that Conagra Brands will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 30th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 30th. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is currently 58.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CAG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $21.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.58.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Conagra Brands

About Conagra Brands

(Free Report)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.