Federated Hermes Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in NewMarket Corporation (NYSE:NEU)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in NewMarket Corporation (NYSE:NEU – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 722 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in NewMarket were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of NewMarket by 8.9% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 185,858 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $105,300,000 after buying an additional 15,155 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of NewMarket by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 170,218 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $89,938,000 after buying an additional 4,621 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NewMarket by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 124,387 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $65,741,000 after buying an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of NewMarket by 54,160.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 103,094 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $58,398,000 after buying an additional 102,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of NewMarket by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 80,156 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,350,000 after buying an additional 15,424 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Bruce R. Hazelgrove III sold 311 shares of NewMarket stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $642.43, for a total transaction of $199,795.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,989.94. This trade represents a 46.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEU stock opened at $737.97 on Friday. NewMarket Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $480.00 and a fifty-two week high of $743.52. The stock has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $693.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $609.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $11.84 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $698.51 million during the quarter. NewMarket had a return on equity of 32.25% and a net margin of 17.28%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. NewMarket’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.80%.

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the manufacture and sale of petroleum additives. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

