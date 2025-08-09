Federated Hermes Inc. Increases Stock Position in Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Sonoco Products by 508.1% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 152.7% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC increased its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 90.6% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 111.3% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 152.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. 77.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SON shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Sonoco Products from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Raymond James Financial increased their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.63.

Sonoco Products Trading Down 1.1%

NYSE:SON opened at $45.44 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.86. Sonoco Products Company has a 12 month low of $39.46 and a 12 month high of $56.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.69.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.07). Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Sonoco Products Company will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

Sonoco Products Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 8th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.99%.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging segments. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid paper, steel, and plastic containers; metal and peelable membrane ends, closures, and components; thermoformed plastic trays and enclosures; and high-barrier flexible packaging products.

