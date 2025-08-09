Federated Hermes Inc. Lowers Holdings in Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 48.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,136 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ADM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,679,000 after purchasing an additional 42,087 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,017,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,944,000 after acquiring an additional 37,237 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 378,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,097,000 after acquiring an additional 90,700 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 230,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,664,000 after acquiring an additional 6,510 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the period. 78.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ADM opened at $57.77 on Friday. Archer Daniels Midland Company has a 1 year low of $40.98 and a 1 year high of $62.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.59. The company has a market capitalization of $27.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.68.

Archer Daniels Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. Archer Daniels Midland had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The company had revenue of $21.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Archer Daniels Midland Company will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 20th. Archer Daniels Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.87%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ADM. Bank of America downgraded Archer Daniels Midland from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group raised Archer Daniels Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Citigroup cut their price target on Archer Daniels Midland from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Barclays raised Archer Daniels Midland from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Archer Daniels Midland from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.86.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

