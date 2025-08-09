Federated Hermes Inc. Lowers Holdings in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its holdings in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,143 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Carnival were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KBC Group NV grew its position in Carnival by 0.8% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 73,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. Fielder Capital Group LLC grew its position in Carnival by 5.0% in the first quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC now owns 12,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in Carnival by 0.9% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 70,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its position in Carnival by 5.0% in the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 16,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC grew its position in Carnival by 7.3% in the first quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 11,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Carnival alerts:

Carnival Stock Down 2.2%

Shares of NYSE CCL opened at $28.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Carnival Corporation has a 12-month low of $14.49 and a 12-month high of $31.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.71.

Insider Activity

Carnival ( NYSE:CCL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 24th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.11. Carnival had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 27.88%. The company had revenue of $6.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Carnival Corporation will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sir Jonathon Band sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $371,875.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 64,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,916,078.50. This trade represents a 16.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Carnival from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. TD Cowen began coverage on Carnival in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Carnival from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Carnival in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Carnival from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.71.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CCL

Carnival Profile

(Free Report)

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.