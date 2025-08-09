Federated Hermes Inc. Lowers Position in California Resources Corporation (NYSE:CRC)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its stake in California Resources Corporation (NYSE:CRC – Free Report) by 52.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,091 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 10,956 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in California Resources were worth $444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in California Resources by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,818,266 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $353,800,000 after buying an additional 845,694 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in California Resources by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,605,779 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $83,344,000 after buying an additional 13,116 shares during the last quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC raised its position in California Resources by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 1,084,947 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $56,298,000 after buying an additional 65,981 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in California Resources by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,063,905 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $46,780,000 after buying an additional 44,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. raised its position in California Resources by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 888,903 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,085,000 after buying an additional 91,737 shares during the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on CRC. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on California Resources from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Wall Street Zen lowered California Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised California Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Bank of America decreased their target price on California Resources from $64.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Truist Financial raised California Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.82.

California Resources Stock Up 0.8%

CRC stock opened at $47.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.16. California Resources Corporation has a twelve month low of $30.97 and a twelve month high of $60.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.99.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $978.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $820.93 million. California Resources had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 16.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that California Resources Corporation will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

California Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.3875 per share. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 27th. California Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.17%.

California Resources Profile

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production, and carbon management company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

