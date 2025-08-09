Federated Hermes Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Home BancShares, Inc. (NYSE:HOMB)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its holdings in Home BancShares, Inc. (NYSE:HOMB – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,507 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Home BancShares were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in Home BancShares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Home BancShares by 60.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Home BancShares by 32.4% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Home BancShares by 60.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Home BancShares during the first quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

Home BancShares Trading Up 0.4%

NYSE HOMB opened at $27.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Home BancShares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.22 and a 52 week high of $32.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.55.

Home BancShares Announces Dividend

Home BancShares ( NYSE:HOMB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.58. Home BancShares had a net margin of 29.58% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $271.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Home BancShares’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Home BancShares, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 13th. Home BancShares’s payout ratio is currently 36.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Home BancShares from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Home BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Home BancShares from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Home BancShares in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Home BancShares from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.20.

Insider Transactions at Home BancShares

In other Home BancShares news, CEO John Stephen Tipton sold 24,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $664,855.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 53,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,467,036.16. The trade was a 31.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Home BancShares Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

