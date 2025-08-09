Federated Hermes Inc. Makes New $477,000 Investment in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)

Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 32,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASAN. Vise Technologies Inc. raised its position in shares of Asana by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 15,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Asana by 3.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Asana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of Asana by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 46,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 2,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Asana by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 49,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 2,668 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.21% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on ASAN. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Asana from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Asana from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Asana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Asana in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Asana from $12.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.97.

In other Asana news, Director Justin Rosenstein sold 966,576 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $14,537,303.04. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 4,797,091 shares in the company, valued at $72,148,248.64. This represents a 16.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 225,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.58 per share, for a total transaction of $3,055,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 51,711,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,237,973.78. This trade represents a 0.44% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 3,456,468 shares of company stock valued at $49,639,464 and sold 3,033,130 shares valued at $45,552,218. 61.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ASAN opened at $13.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Asana, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.05 and a 52-week high of $27.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.47. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.55 and a beta of 1.14.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $187.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.40 million. Asana had a negative net margin of 31.38% and a negative return on equity of 87.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Asana, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; manage work across a portfolio of projects or workflows, see progress against goals, identify bottlenecks, resource constraints, and milestones; and communicate company-wide goals, monitor status, and oversee work across projects and portfolios to gain real-time insights.

