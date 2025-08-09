Federated Hermes Inc. Purchases 3,181 Shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Free Report) by 156.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,181 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Insperity were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 279.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 326 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Insperity news, EVP James D. Allison purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.82 per share, with a total value of $187,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president owned 64,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,020,685.94. The trade was a 6.61% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Eli Jones purchased 2,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.41 per share, with a total value of $100,083.64. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 12,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,382.27. The trade was a 20.71% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 20,194 shares of company stock valued at $925,981. 5.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Insperity Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NSP opened at $53.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.53. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.45 and a beta of 0.47. Insperity, Inc. has a one year low of $44.14 and a one year high of $95.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Insperity had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 35.32%. Insperity’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Research analysts predict that Insperity, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insperity Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 226.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on NSP. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Insperity from $68.00 to $51.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Insperity from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Insperity from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.33.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses primarily in the United States. It offers its HR services through its workforce optimization and workforce synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

