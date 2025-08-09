Federated Hermes Inc. Purchases 378 Shares of NewJersey Resources Corporation (NYSE:NJR)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in NewJersey Resources Corporation (NYSE:NJR – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 378 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in NewJersey Resources were worth $495,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in NewJersey Resources in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of NewJersey Resources by 42.0% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in NewJersey Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in NewJersey Resources by 6,245.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in NewJersey Resources by 107.9% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at NewJersey Resources

In related news, COO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.22, for a total value of $66,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 35,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,578,211.80. This trade represents a 4.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NJR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on NewJersey Resources from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on NewJersey Resources from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on NewJersey Resources from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho cut their price objective on NewJersey Resources from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded NewJersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.43.

NewJersey Resources Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of NJR opened at $46.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.93. NewJersey Resources Corporation has a twelve month low of $43.80 and a twelve month high of $51.94.

NewJersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $298.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.05 million. NewJersey Resources had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 19.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NewJersey Resources Corporation will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

NewJersey Resources Profile

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, distributes natural gas. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 576,000 customers in Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

