Federated Hermes Inc. Purchases 569 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $574,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 114.0% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Grove Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 306.7% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 40.8% in the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DLR shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $199.00 target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark R. Patterson sold 175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.50, for a total value of $30,887.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 6,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,151,133. The trade was a 2.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $170.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $174.38 and a 200-day moving average of $163.74. The stock has a market cap of $57.98 billion, a PE ratio of 44.62, a PEG ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.92. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.95 and a 52-week high of $198.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.22.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 23.98% and a return on equity of 6.46%. Digital Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 128.08%.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

