Federated Hermes Inc. Raises Position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) by 42.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,441 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 723 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Curat Global LLC purchased a new position in AutoNation in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in AutoNation by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in AutoNation by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in AutoNation by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in AutoNation by 762.6% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation Stock Performance

NYSE AN opened at $196.12 on Friday. AutoNation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $148.33 and a 52-week high of $217.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $198.17 and a 200-day moving average of $184.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AutoNation ( NYSE:AN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 25th. The company reported $5.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.76. AutoNation had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The company had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AutoNation, Inc. will post 18.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AN. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of AutoNation from $209.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 10th. Citigroup raised shares of AutoNation to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Cfra Research raised shares of AutoNation to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.13.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

