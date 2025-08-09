Federated Hermes Inc. Raises Position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 25.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,314 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,196 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,914,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,022,000. Hi Line Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Hi Line Capital Management LLC now owns 597,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,411,000 after acquiring an additional 90,462 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 682.8% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,145,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,669,000 after acquiring an additional 6,232,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupree Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,884,000. 59.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WBD stock opened at $10.91 on Friday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.64 and a 1 year high of $13.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $26.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.37 and a beta of 1.57.

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.79. Warner Bros. Discovery had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 2.14%. The firm had revenue of $9.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($4.07) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WBD. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Warner Bros. Discovery currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.84.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

