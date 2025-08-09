Federated Hermes Inc. Raises Stake in Chewy (NYSE:CHWY)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,685 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Chewy were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CHWY. FMR LLC lifted its position in Chewy by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,288,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,428 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in Chewy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,050,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Chewy by 4,577.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,191,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144,302 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chewy by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,921,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,389,000 after acquiring an additional 370,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Chewy during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,390,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Chewy

In other Chewy news, CTO Satish Mehta sold 8,727 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total value of $312,601.14. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 276,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,903,047.94. This represents a 3.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 29,940,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total value of $1,250,000,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,207,583 shares of company stock worth $1,260,500,330 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Chewy Trading Up 1.0%

NYSE CHWY opened at $36.17 on Friday. Chewy has a 12 month low of $23.42 and a 12 month high of $48.62. The stock has a market cap of $15.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.64, a P/E/G ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.97.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 11th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Chewy had a return on equity of 35.04% and a net margin of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Chewy’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Chewy will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CHWY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho downgraded Chewy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $43.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, June 9th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Chewy in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Chewy in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Chewy in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Citizens Jmp upgraded Chewy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.78.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

