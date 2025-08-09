Federated Hermes Inc. Reduces Stock Position in SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM)

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its position in shares of SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,923 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,788 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in SLM were worth $585,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in SLM during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of SLM by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,714 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of SLM by 355.4% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,899 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of SLM in the 1st quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SLM in the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at SLM

In other SLM news, EVP Kerri A. Palmer sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.21, for a total transaction of $1,771,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 119,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,841,139.13. This represents a 31.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of SLM in a report on Monday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on SLM from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (up previously from $33.00) on shares of SLM in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on SLM from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised SLM from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

SLM Stock Performance

NASDAQ SLM opened at $31.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.13. SLM Corporation has a twelve month low of $19.64 and a twelve month high of $34.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.44 and a 200 day moving average of $30.64.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $403.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.26 million. SLM had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 15.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SLM Corporation will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SLM Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.13%.

About SLM

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It is also involved in the provision of retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

