Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 12,162 Shares of WAVE Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its holdings in WAVE Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 55,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,162 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in WAVE Life Sciences were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WVE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of WAVE Life Sciences by 63.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,098,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972,262 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new position in shares of WAVE Life Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,370,000. MPM Bioimpact LLC grew its holdings in WAVE Life Sciences by 138.5% during the fourth quarter. MPM Bioimpact LLC now owns 1,489,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,422,000 after buying an additional 864,766 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in WAVE Life Sciences by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 6,712,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,033,000 after buying an additional 853,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in WAVE Life Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $10,463,000. 89.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WAVE Life Sciences alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Gregory L. Verdine sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.95, for a total value of $208,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 282,517 shares in the company, valued at $1,963,493.15. The trade was a 9.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ken Takanashi sold 4,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total value of $42,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 5,716,303 shares in the company, valued at $50,017,651.25. This trade represents a 0.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 23.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of WAVE Life Sciences in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Citigroup began coverage on WAVE Life Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on WAVE Life Sciences from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on WAVE Life Sciences in a research note on Monday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded WAVE Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, WAVE Life Sciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.27.

Check Out Our Latest Report on WVE

WAVE Life Sciences Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of WAVE Life Sciences stock opened at $8.09 on Friday. WAVE Life Sciences Ltd. has a twelve month low of $5.04 and a twelve month high of $16.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -8.99 and a beta of -0.95.

WAVE Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $8.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.52 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that WAVE Life Sciences Ltd. will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

WAVE Life Sciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs, develops, and commercializes ribonucleic acid (RNA) medicines through PRISM, a discovery and drug development platform. The company's RNA medicines platform, PRISM, combines multiple modalities, chemistry innovation, and deep insights into human genetics to deliver scientific breakthroughs that treat both rare and prevalent disorders.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WAVE Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WAVE Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WAVE Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.