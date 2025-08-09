Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 1,267 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 21.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,267 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,729,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $429,224,000 after acquiring an additional 920,428 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 12,290.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 601,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,674,000 after acquiring an additional 596,450 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,348,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 13,717.8% during the 4th quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 480,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,568,000 after acquiring an additional 476,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,150,000. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crown Castle stock opened at $104.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $45.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.80, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.89. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.20 and a 1 year high of $120.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $103.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.75.

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.04 billion. Crown Castle had a negative net margin of 85.54% and a negative return on equity of 619.62%. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $1.0625 dividend. This represents a $4.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is -39.83%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CCI. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Crown Castle from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $105.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Crown Castle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Crown Castle in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.24.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

