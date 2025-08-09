Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 145 Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTN. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vail Resorts by 102.5% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vail Resorts in the first quarter worth about $40,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Vail Resorts by 75.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vail Resorts by 162.2% in the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on MTN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $183.00 to $171.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $247.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Vail Resorts from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $167.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Friday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.20.

Insider Activity at Vail Resorts

In related news, CFO Angela A. Korch acquired 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $157.00 per share, for a total transaction of $31,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer owned 3,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,492. This represents a 6.77% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts Price Performance

NYSE MTN opened at $148.63 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.85 and a 12-month high of $199.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.90.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported $10.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.00 by $0.54. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 30.25%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vail Resorts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $2.22 per share. This represents a $8.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 24th. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 113.55%.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

Further Reading

