Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 164 Shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its stake in shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Free Report) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,252 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in OSI Systems were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of OSI Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of OSI Systems by 139.5% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of OSI Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $233,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in OSI Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Quantessence Capital LLC bought a new position in OSI Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

OSI Systems Trading Up 0.9%

NASDAQ:OSIS opened at $225.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.31. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.84 and a 52 week high of $241.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $222.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on OSIS shares. Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $224.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price target (up previously from $221.00) on shares of OSI Systems in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of OSI Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at OSI Systems

In other news, Director William Francis Ballhaus, Jr. sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.88, for a total transaction of $171,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 24,055 shares in the company, valued at $5,505,708.40. This trade represents a 3.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Meyer/ Luskin sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.15, for a total transaction of $237,150.00. Following the sale, the director owned 11,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,659,400.10. The trade was a 8.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,750 shares of company stock worth $4,988,810. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

OSI Systems Company Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

