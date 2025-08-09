Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 2,917 Shares of Rambus, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its stake in Rambus, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report) by 22.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,917 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Rambus were worth $523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rambus by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rambus by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,602 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 3,711 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Rambus by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,765 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rambus by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rambus by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,912 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rambus

In related news, Director Emiko Higashi sold 1,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $83,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 63,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,752,825. The trade was a 1.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Laub sold 3,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $202,960.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 10,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $605,826.24. This trade represents a 25.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,611 shares of company stock valued at $388,092 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RMBS. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Rambus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Rambus from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Rambus from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Rambus from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.71.

Rambus Stock Performance

Rambus stock opened at $72.86 on Friday. Rambus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.42 and a fifty-two week high of $76.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.21. The stock has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.37 and a beta of 1.28.

About Rambus

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, South Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, OEMs, and hyperscalers; silicon IP, such as interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and interface IP solutions for high-speed memory and chip-to-chip digital controller IP.

