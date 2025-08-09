Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 4,384 Shares of Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI)

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its stake in Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI – Free Report) by 14.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,384 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.12% of Midland States Bancorp worth $433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aquatic Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 141.9% in the fourth quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 3,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 136.9% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,733 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 162.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 4,591 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 2,114.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 8,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors own 60.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MSBI opened at $17.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $377.72 million, a PE ratio of -22.81 and a beta of 0.77. Midland States Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.79 and a 52-week high of $28.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.88.

Midland States Bancorp ( NASDAQ:MSBI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $82.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.76 million. Midland States Bancorp had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a negative return on equity of 1.11%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Midland States Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This is a positive change from Midland States Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Midland States Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is -161.04%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 price target (up from $18.00) on shares of Midland States Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 11th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Midland States Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Midland States Bancorp from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd.

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, and Other segments. The company provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and businesses, including commercial loans to finance agricultural equipment and production; and commercial real estate loans for owner occupied offices, warehouses and production facilities, office buildings, hotels, mixed-use residential and commercial facilities, retail centers, multifamily properties, and assisted living facilities.

