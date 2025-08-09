Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 657 Shares of Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its stake in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,012 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 657 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Gentex were worth $536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GNTX. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Gentex by 113.9% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 21,520 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 11,459 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gentex in the fourth quarter valued at about $24,479,000. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Gentex by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 126,325 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,629,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Gentex by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 101,711 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Gentex by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 7,379 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares during the period. 86.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Gentex

In other news, Director Joseph B. Anderson, Jr. sold 3,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.87, for a total value of $86,082.68. Following the sale, the director directly owned 5,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,824.93. This trade represents a 38.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gentex Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of Gentex stock opened at $26.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.82. Gentex Corporation has a 12-month low of $20.28 and a 12-month high of $31.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.46.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $657.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.94 million. Gentex had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gentex Corporation will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Gentex announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase 40,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the auto parts company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Gentex Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 9th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GNTX. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Gentex from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Gentex from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Gentex from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Baird R W downgraded shares of Gentex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities set a $25.00 price target on shares of Gentex in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gentex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.63.

About Gentex

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

