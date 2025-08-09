Federated Hermes Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its position in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,165 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Essent Group by 7.4% in the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares during the period. Fielder Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Essent Group in the first quarter worth $215,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Essent Group by 10.2% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 41,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 3,885 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Essent Group in the first quarter worth $711,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Essent Group by 3.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 28,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. 93.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on ESNT. Compass Point reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Essent Group in a report on Friday. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Essent Group in a report on Friday, May 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Essent Group in a report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Essent Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Essent Group from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Essent Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.67.

Essent Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ESNT opened at $60.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82, a PEG ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 0.82. Essent Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $51.61 and a 1 year high of $65.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.33.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $319.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.46 million. Essent Group had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 57.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Essent Group Ltd. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Essent Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.16%.

Insider Activity at Essent Group

In related news, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 1,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $119,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 251,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,061,380. This represents a 0.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David B. Weinstock sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.79, for a total value of $146,975.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 27,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,608,788.35. This trade represents a 8.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,516 shares of company stock worth $567,939. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Essent Group

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services, as well as risk management products and title insurance and settlement services.

