FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Posted by on Aug 9th, 2025

Shares of FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGSGet Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.3750.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reissued a “positive” rating on shares of FIGS in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on FIGS from $4.25 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Wall Street Zen raised FIGS from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of FIGS in a report on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $7.00 target price (up previously from $5.00) on shares of FIGS in a report on Monday, August 4th.

In other news, CFO Sarah Oughtred sold 99,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total value of $617,972.46. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 878,058 shares in the company, valued at $5,435,179.02. The trade was a 10.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIGS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FIGS by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,799,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,230,000 after purchasing an additional 153,836 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in FIGS by 298.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 969,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,000,000 after acquiring an additional 726,169 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in FIGS by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 145,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 3,879 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in FIGS by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 126,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 6,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in FIGS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $223,000. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FIGS stock opened at $6.24 on Friday. FIGS has a twelve month low of $3.57 and a twelve month high of $7.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 156.04 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.78 and a 200 day moving average of $5.09.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGSGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $152.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.17 million. FIGS had a return on equity of 1.85% and a net margin of 1.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that FIGS will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States and internationally. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and scrubwear and non-scrubwear offerings, such as outerwear, underscrubs, footwear, compression socks, lab coats, loungewear, and other apparel.

