Financial Analysis: Electromed (NYSE:ELMD) & Heyu Biological Technology (OTCMKTS:HYBT)

Electromed (NYSE:ELMD – Get Free Report) and Heyu Biological Technology (OTCMKTS:HYBT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Electromed and Heyu Biological Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Electromed alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Electromed 11.34% 15.71% 13.37% Heyu Biological Technology -453.55% -6.43% -4.43%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

40.8% of Electromed shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.0% of Electromed shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 89.2% of Heyu Biological Technology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Electromed 0 0 0 2 4.00 Heyu Biological Technology 0 0 0 0 0.00

This is a summary of current ratings for Electromed and Heyu Biological Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Electromed currently has a consensus price target of $33.50, indicating a potential upside of 79.72%. Given Electromed’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Electromed is more favorable than Heyu Biological Technology.

Risk and Volatility

Electromed has a beta of 0.38, meaning that its stock price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Heyu Biological Technology has a beta of -17.74, meaning that its stock price is 1,874% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Electromed and Heyu Biological Technology”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Electromed $61.44 million 2.54 $5.15 million $0.79 23.59 Heyu Biological Technology $80,000.00 0.26 -$270,000.00 N/A N/A

Electromed has higher revenue and earnings than Heyu Biological Technology.

Summary

Electromed beats Heyu Biological Technology on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Electromed

(Get Free Report)

Electromed, Inc. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products that apply high frequency chest wall oscillation (HFCWO) therapy in pulmonary care for patients of various ages in the United States and internationally. The company offers SmartVest airway clearance system for patients with compromised pulmonary functions, including bronchiectasis and cystic fibrosis, as well as neuromuscular conditions, such as cerebral palsy and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; SmartVest SQL System; SmartVest Clearway System that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment to create oscillatory pressure on the chest wall; and SmartVest Connect, a wireless technology that allows data connection between physicians and patients to track therapy performance and collaborate in treatment decisions. It also provides single patient use SmartVest and SmartVest Wrap products for health care providers in the acute care setting. The company offers its products to hospitals, home health care centers, pulmonary rehabilitation centers, cystic fibrosis centers, neuromuscular clinics, and other clinics through distributors. It markets its products to physicians, health care providers, and directly to patients. Electromed, Inc. was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in New Prague, Minnesota.

About Heyu Biological Technology

(Get Free Report)

Hong Chang Biotechnologies (HK) Limited was incorporated in 2023 and is based in Kowloon, Hong Kong. Hong Chang Biotechnologies (HK) Limited operates as a subsidiary of Zengqiang Investment Limited. As of September 4, 2023, Hong Chang Biotechnologies (HK) Limited operates as a subsidiary of Heyu Biological Technology Corporation.

Receive News & Ratings for Electromed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electromed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.