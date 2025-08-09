Financial Comparison: Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) and HK Electric Investments and HK Electric Investments (OTCMKTS:HKCVF)

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Free Report) and HK Electric Investments and HK Electric Investments (OTCMKTS:HKCVF – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Black Hills and HK Electric Investments and HK Electric Investments”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Black Hills $2.13 billion 2.08 $273.10 million $3.97 15.34 HK Electric Investments and HK Electric Investments N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Profitability

Black Hills has higher revenue and earnings than HK Electric Investments and HK Electric Investments.

This table compares Black Hills and HK Electric Investments and HK Electric Investments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Black Hills 12.68% 7.81% 2.85% HK Electric Investments and HK Electric Investments N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Black Hills and HK Electric Investments and HK Electric Investments, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Black Hills 0 1 1 0 2.50 HK Electric Investments and HK Electric Investments 0 0 0 0 0.00

Black Hills currently has a consensus price target of $67.00, indicating a potential upside of 10.03%. Given Black Hills’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Black Hills is more favorable than HK Electric Investments and HK Electric Investments.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

86.7% of Black Hills shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Black Hills shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Black Hills beats HK Electric Investments and HK Electric Investments on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Black Hills

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 222,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,394 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,106 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines. The Gas Utilities segment distributes natural gas to approximately 1,116,000 natural gas utility customers in Arkansas, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska, and Wyoming; owns and operates 4,663 miles of intrastate gas transmission pipelines; 42,514 miles of gas distribution mains and service lines; seven natural gas storage sites; and approximately 50,000 horsepower of compression and 516 miles of gathering lines. It also constructs and maintains customer owned gas infrastructure facilities for gas transportation customers; and provides appliance repair services to residential utility customers, as well as electrical system construction services to large industrial customers. In addition, the company produces electric power through wind, natural gas, and coal-fired generating plants; and coal at its coal mine located near Gillette, Wyoming. Black Hills Corporation was incorporated in 1941 and is headquartered in Rapid City, South Dakota.

About HK Electric Investments and HK Electric Investments

HK Electric Investments and HK Electric Investments Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Hong Kong Island and Lamma Island. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated 5 coal-fired units, 5 oil-fired gas turbine units, 3 gas-fired combined-cycle units, 1 solar power system, and 1 wind turbine with an installed capacity of 3,403 megawatts. It also operated a transmission and distribution network of 6,969 kilometers, as well as served 589,000 residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company also involved in the financing business. HK Electric Investments and HK Electric Investments Limited was incorporated in 1889 and is headquartered in Hong Kong, Hong Kong.

