Financial Contrast: AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) versus Royalty Management (NASDAQ:RMCO)

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) and Royalty Management (NASDAQ:RMCO) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares AllianceBernstein and Royalty Management’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AllianceBernstein 8.35% 18.63% 18.62% Royalty Management -22.58% -2.93% -2.30%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for AllianceBernstein and Royalty Management, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AllianceBernstein 0 4 1 0 2.20 Royalty Management 0 0 0 0 0.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

AllianceBernstein presently has a consensus price target of $39.6667, suggesting a potential downside of 1.97%. Given AllianceBernstein’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe AllianceBernstein is more favorable than Royalty Management.

19.3% of AllianceBernstein shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.2% of Royalty Management shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of AllianceBernstein shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 57.1% of Royalty Management shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

AllianceBernstein has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Royalty Management has a beta of -0.17, indicating that its stock price is 117% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AllianceBernstein and Royalty Management”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AllianceBernstein $4.48 billion 1.00 $423.37 million $3.37 12.01 Royalty Management $810,000.00 27.11 -$110,000.00 ($0.02) -73.50

AllianceBernstein has higher revenue and earnings than Royalty Management. Royalty Management is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AllianceBernstein, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

AllianceBernstein pays an annual dividend of $3.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.5%. Royalty Management pays an annual dividend of $0.01 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. AllianceBernstein pays out 90.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Royalty Management pays out -50.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

AllianceBernstein beats Royalty Management on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AllianceBernstein

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm is a related adviser The firm manages separate client focused portfolios for its clients. The firm primarily invests in common and preferred stocks, warrants and convertible securities, government and corporate fxed-income securities, commodities, currencies, real estate-related assets and infation-protected securities. The firm employs quantitative analysis along with long-term purchases, short-term purchases, trading, short sales, margin transactions, option strategies including writing covered options, uncovered options and spread strategies to make its investments. The firm obtains external research to complement its in-house research. The firm was formerly known as Alliance Capital Management Holding LP. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. was founded in 1967 and is based in Nashville,Tennessee.

About Royalty Management

Royalty Management Holding Corporation provides environmental consulting and services in the United States. It is also involved in investing or purchasing assets, such as real estate and mining permits, patents, intellectual property, and emerging technologies. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Fishers, Indiana.

