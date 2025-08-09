Fortinet FY2025 EPS Estimate Raised by Cantor Fitzgerald

Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) – Cantor Fitzgerald raised their FY2025 earnings estimates for Fortinet in a report released on Thursday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. Ruykhaver now expects that the software maker will earn $2.19 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.14. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Fortinet’s current full-year earnings is $2.09 per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Fortinet’s FY2026 earnings at $2.44 EPS.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 30.60% and a return on equity of 111.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on FTNT. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Fortinet from an “overweight” rating to a “reduce” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $87.00 to $75.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Cowen downgraded shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $105.00 to $78.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.93.

FTNT stock opened at $74.39 on Friday. Fortinet has a 1 year low of $67.97 and a 1 year high of $114.82. The company has a market cap of $56.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.64, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $101.76 and a 200 day moving average of $101.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 476,596 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total transaction of $46,935,174.08. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 9,730,560 shares in the company, valued at $958,265,548.80. This trade represents a 4.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Neukom purchased 335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $104.22 per share, for a total transaction of $34,913.70. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 301,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,419,307.62. The trade was a 0.11% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 703.1% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 257 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 2,184.6% during the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 297 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 348 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

