Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) vs. Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) Head-To-Head Contrast

Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Free Report) and Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Forward Industries and Gildan Activewear”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Forward Industries $30.19 million 0.53 -$1.95 million N/A N/A Gildan Activewear $3.27 billion 2.36 $400.86 million $3.15 16.37

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Gildan Activewear has higher revenue and earnings than Forward Industries.

82.8% of Gildan Activewear shares are held by institutional investors. 6.7% of Forward Industries shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Gildan Activewear shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Forward Industries has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gildan Activewear has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Forward Industries and Gildan Activewear, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Forward Industries 0 0 0 0 0.00 Gildan Activewear 0 1 11 0 2.92

Gildan Activewear has a consensus target price of $62.3333, indicating a potential upside of 20.85%. Given Gildan Activewear’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Gildan Activewear is more favorable than Forward Industries.

Profitability

This table compares Forward Industries and Gildan Activewear’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forward Industries -11.56% -1,557.80% -24.86% Gildan Activewear 14.55% 34.31% 13.06%

Summary

Gildan Activewear beats Forward Industries on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Forward Industries

Forward Industries, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions. The company operates in two segments: OEM Distribution and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and various other portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, GPS location devices, tablets, and firearms. The Design segment provides hardware and software product design and engineering services. The company sells its products to original equipment manufacturers in the United States, China, Germany, Poland, and internationally. Forward Industries, Inc. was incorporated in 1961 and is based in Hauppauge, New York.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Inc. manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Glidan Softstyle, Gildan Heavy Cotton, Gildan Ultra Cotton, Gildan DryBlend, Gildan HeavyBlend, Comfort Colors, and American Apparel brands. The company also offers hosiery products comprising athletic; dress; and casual, liner, therapeutic, and workwear socks under the Gildan, Under Armour, GoldToe, Signature Gold by Goldtoe, Peds, MediPeds, All Pro, and GoldTeo Edition TM brands. In addition, it provides men's and boys' underwear products, and ladies panties under the Gildan and Gildan Platinum brands. The company sells its products to wholesale distributors, screen printers, and embellishers, as well as to retailers and lifestyle brand companies. The company was formerly known as Textiles Gildan Inc. and changed its name to Gildan Activewear Inc. in March 1995. Gildan Activewear Inc. was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

