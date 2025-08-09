Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Trading Down 10.8% After Earnings Miss

Shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) dropped 10.8% during trading on Friday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $27.34 and last traded at $26.84. Approximately 573,002 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 611,076 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.10.

The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $374.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.01 million. Fox Factory had a negative net margin of 17.50% and a positive return on equity of 4.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FOXF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Fox Factory from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. B. Riley upped their price objective on Fox Factory from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Fox Factory from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fox Factory

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 142.8% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 254.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fox Factory in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 113.8% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the period.

Fox Factory Stock Down 6.7%

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 3.18.

About Fox Factory

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets performance-defining products and system worldwide. The company offers powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks; lift kits and components with shock products and aftermarket accessory packages for trucks; and mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products.

