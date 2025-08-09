FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Buys 135 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 141,635 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 2.0% of FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $26,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% during the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 140,122 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $26,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Momentous Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $749,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth about $514,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 317,114 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $69,572,000 after acquiring an additional 39,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bearing Point Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,014,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $245.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $271.00 target price (up previously from $249.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $266.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $262.45.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $222.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $219.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.98. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $161.38 and a one year high of $242.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The business had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 4,273,237 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.81, for a total value of $960,666,409.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 897,722,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,816,902,603.28. The trade was a 0.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,102,037 shares of company stock worth $5,674,937,048. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

