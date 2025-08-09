Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) & Brera (NASDAQ:BREA) Critical Comparison

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Free Report) and Brera (NASDAQ:BREA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Full House Resorts and Brera”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Full House Resorts $292.07 million 0.44 -$40.67 million ($1.11) -3.25 Brera $3.12 million 2.77 -$4.79 million N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Brera has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Full House Resorts.

Full House Resorts has a beta of 1.67, meaning that its stock price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brera has a beta of 0.44, meaning that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Full House Resorts and Brera, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Full House Resorts 0 1 3 1 3.00 Brera 0 0 0 0 0.00

Full House Resorts presently has a consensus target price of $5.50, indicating a potential upside of 52.35%. Given Full House Resorts’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Full House Resorts is more favorable than Brera.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

37.7% of Full House Resorts shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.3% of Brera shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.4% of Full House Resorts shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Full House Resorts and Brera’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Full House Resorts -13.75% -104.41% -6.44% Brera N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Full House Resorts beats Brera on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Full House Resorts

Full House Resorts, Inc. owns, leases, operates, develops, manages, and invests in casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. It operates through Midwest & South, West, and Contracted Sports Wagering segments. The company's properties include American Place in Waukegan, Illinois; Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi; Rising Star Casino Resort in Rising Sun, Indiana; Bronco Billy's Casino and Chamonix Casino Hotel in Cripple Creek, Colorado; Stockman's Casino in Fallon, Nevada; and Grand Lodge Casino, located within the Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe Resort, Spa and Casino in Incline Village, Nevada. It also offers online sports wagering services. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Brera

Brera Holdings PLC develops, manages, and operates football clubs. The company operates a football club under the Brera FC brand name. Brera Holdings PLC was founded in 2000 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

