FY2025 Earnings Forecast for Chubb Issued By Zacks Research

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research lifted their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Chubb in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 5th. Zacks Research analyst T. De now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $21.27 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $21.13. The consensus estimate for Chubb’s current full-year earnings is $21.52 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Chubb’s Q1 2026 earnings at $6.38 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $6.44 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $7.12 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $7.20 EPS and Q2 2027 earnings at $5.95 EPS.

Get Chubb alerts:

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $314.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Chubb from $285.00 to $267.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Evercore ISI set a $312.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Chubb from $307.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $301.50.

Chubb Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $271.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $280.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $282.33. Chubb has a 1 year low of $252.16 and a 1 year high of $306.91.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $6.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.84 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.53 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.38 earnings per share.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 15th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a $0.97 dividend. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In other Chubb news, Director Michael Corbat acquired 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $269.80 per share, for a total transaction of $114,665.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $661,010. The trade was a 20.99% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 5,513 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.06, for a total value of $1,599,100.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 91,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,447,670.80. The trade was a 5.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 100,390 shares of company stock worth $29,163,135. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Chubb

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CB. Cornerstone Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 69.4% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 35,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,256,000 after acquiring an additional 14,500 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 14.8% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 19,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,535,000 after acquiring an additional 2,461 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in Chubb by 183.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 4,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 2,633 shares during the last quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. boosted its stake in Chubb by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 143,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,751,000 after buying an additional 2,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in Chubb by 101.4% in the 2nd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 13,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,785,000 after buying an additional 6,577 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

About Chubb

(Get Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.