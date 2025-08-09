FY2025 EPS Estimate for Grocery Outlet Boosted by Analyst

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson increased their FY2025 earnings estimates for Grocery Outlet in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 6th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker now forecasts that the company will earn $0.64 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.55. The consensus estimate for Grocery Outlet’s current full-year earnings is $0.63 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Grocery Outlet’s FY2026 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 6.34%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.08.

Shares of NASDAQ GO opened at $18.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 264.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.27. Grocery Outlet has a 12-month low of $10.26 and a 12-month high of $21.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Grocery Outlet by 5.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Grocery Outlet by 64.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 15,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 213.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

About Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. operates as a retailer of consumables and fresh products sold through independently operated stores in the United States. Its stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, fresh meat, seafood products, grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen food, beer and wine, and ethnic products.

